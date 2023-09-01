Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,073 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $137,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.35.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $218.50 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.19 and a 200-day moving average of $226.63.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 41.16%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.