Profund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 52,605 Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,302,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,592,000 after acquiring an additional 652,451 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $501,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,206.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 83,238 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,620,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,247,000 after acquiring an additional 409,279 shares in the last quarter.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SNDX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDX

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,119,468.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $1,698,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $1,119,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,766.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,142 shares of company stock worth $4,874,425. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.