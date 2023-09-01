Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stake Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 228.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,960 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,336,000 after acquiring an additional 74,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after acquiring an additional 106,027 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.
In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,649,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $68,996.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,684.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,649,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,083 shares of company stock worth $972,610. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.31. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.99. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 460.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
