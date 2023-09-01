Profund Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 71,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Insmed at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $26,850,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 995,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,896,000 after acquiring an additional 755,076 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $9,990,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Insmed by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,358,000 after buying an additional 429,664 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 34.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,407,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,995,000 after buying an additional 359,175 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Insmed Stock Down 0.9 %

INSM opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.68). Insmed had a negative net margin of 258.22% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. The company had revenue of $77.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Insmed

In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,352.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,352.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,589 shares of company stock worth $359,332. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

