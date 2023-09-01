Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bilibili by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 57,090 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Bilibili by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Price Performance

BILI opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.09. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 37.15% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

