Profund Advisors LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter worth $45,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 358.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Veracyte by 712.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Bishop sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veracyte news, Director John L. Bishop sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 5,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $155,810.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,910.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Veracyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.33. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $32.40.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $90.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

