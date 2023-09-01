Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $139.52 Million Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,801 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Sun Communities worth $139,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 732.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,805.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $122.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $163.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.88.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

