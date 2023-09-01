SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 592,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,972 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $32,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $62.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $63.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.