Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 364,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,881 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $22,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,093,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $685,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 82,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $66.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

