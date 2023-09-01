First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 379,685 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $25,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 129.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 494,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,612,000 after acquiring an additional 284,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $97.72 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.10.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.