First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,225,827 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of First Horizon worth $22,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FHN. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $209,132,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,345,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,982,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 62.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after buying an additional 1,657,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $34,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

