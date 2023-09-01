First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,579 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.29% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $21,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,568,000 after acquiring an additional 438,061 shares in the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,918,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,974,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,332,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,093,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,640,000 after buying an additional 31,694 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF stock opened at $211.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $214.79.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

