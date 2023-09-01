First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 43,979 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,979 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $34,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

