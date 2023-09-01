First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $27.16 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 794,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,501 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $27,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 19,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $34.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.49. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $36.24.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

