National Pension Service Sells 154,102 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

National Pension Service cut its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 688,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154,102 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $56,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,583 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,676 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.31.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 0.4 %

ON stock opened at $98.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.95 and a 200-day moving average of $86.64. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

