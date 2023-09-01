First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,511 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $23,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 748,287 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,202,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,954,000 after buying an additional 559,580 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $13,880,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1,412.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 305,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 284,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after acquiring an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

