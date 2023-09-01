First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 388,798 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 162.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,798 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 2.49% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $25,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $2,908,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $45.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $34.47 and a one year high of $45.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.39.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.