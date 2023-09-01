First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 68,796 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $20,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.63 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

