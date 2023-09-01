First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $23,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

