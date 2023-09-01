First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 136,845 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,845 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $32,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of COWZ opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

