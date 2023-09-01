First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 36,030 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,030 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $33,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,759,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,461,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVDE stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $59.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

