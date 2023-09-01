iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $20,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $116.64 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $121.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.30 and its 200-day moving average is $111.01. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
