First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 24,315 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,315 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Pembina Pipeline worth $19,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,783,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,818,000 after acquiring an additional 641,772 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,275,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,233,000 after purchasing an additional 440,185 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,745,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,620,000 after purchasing an additional 371,913 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,260,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,501,000 after purchasing an additional 385,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBA. TD Securities cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.2 %

PBA opened at $31.09 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

