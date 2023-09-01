Citigroup Raises Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $70.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.21.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,965,841 shares of company stock valued at $219,485,757 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 655.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,878 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 36,540.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,151,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,505,000 after buying an additional 3,142,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,294,000 after buying an additional 2,329,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.