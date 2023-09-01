Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $53.00 at Barclays

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

DELL stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,965,841 shares of company stock valued at $219,485,757. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

