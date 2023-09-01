VMware (NYSE:VMW) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Mizuho

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VMW. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on VMware from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

Get VMware alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VMware

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $168.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. VMware has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.19. The company has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 0.74.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in VMware by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of VMware by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.