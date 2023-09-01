Prudential plc to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1252 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Prudential has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Prudential has a payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Prudential to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

NYSE:PUK opened at $24.73 on Friday. Prudential has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 23.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 10.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PUK. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($20.04) to GBX 1,440 ($18.15) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,700 ($21.43) to GBX 1,630 ($20.55) in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.54) to GBX 1,540 ($19.41) in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($19.44) to GBX 1,510 ($19.03) in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,485.83.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

