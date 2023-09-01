Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Diversified Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON DEC opened at GBX 92 ($1.16) on Friday. Diversified Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 82.05 ($1.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 138 ($1.74). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 90.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 93.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £893.40 million, a PE ratio of -157.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.12.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

