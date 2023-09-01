Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Diversified Energy Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of LON DEC opened at GBX 92 ($1.16) on Friday. Diversified Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 82.05 ($1.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 138 ($1.74). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 90.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 93.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £893.40 million, a PE ratio of -157.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.12.
About Diversified Energy
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diversified Energy
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks to Buy Now Ahead of Seasonal September Tailwinds
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- What’s Behind VinFast’s Electrifying Rise?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Health Companies with Healthy Insider Buying and Market Support
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.