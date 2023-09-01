Big River Industries Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:BRI)

Big River Industries Limited (ASX:BRI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.
Big River Industries Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Big River Industries Company Profile
