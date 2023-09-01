Converge Technology Solutions Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:CTSDF)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0074 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $5.26.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSDF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Converge Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

About Converge Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.