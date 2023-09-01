Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM) Declares $0.02 Final Dividend

Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Sunday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Infomedia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Infomedia news, insider Jens Monsees purchased 104,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.60 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of A$167,131.20 ($107,826.58). 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Infomedia Company Profile

Infomedia Ltd, a technology company, develops and supplies electronic parts catalogues, service quoting software, and e-commerce solutions for the automotive industry worldwide. The company offers parts solutions, including Microcat EPC, an electronic parts catalogue; Microcat PartsBridge for collision parts ordering; Microcat Market for mechanical parts ordering; Microcat CRM, an online CRM for wholesale parts; Microcat Messenger, an instant messaging tool; and Microcat EPC Origins.

