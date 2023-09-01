Lufax (NYSE:LU) Given New $1.40 Price Target at CLSA

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at CLSA from $2.70 to $1.40 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. CLSA’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.

LU has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lufax from $1.90 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lufax in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.84.

Lufax Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

Shares of LU opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. Lufax has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

