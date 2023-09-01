Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited Declares Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:APNHY)

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1297 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Aspen Pharmacare Trading Down 8.7 %

Aspen Pharmacare stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aspen Pharmacare has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64.

Get Aspen Pharmacare alerts:

About Aspen Pharmacare

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.