PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Position Lessened by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth $679,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in PPL by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 125,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 46,550 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in PPL by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,358,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,691,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in PPL by 16.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PPL by 14.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 25,447 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

PPL Price Performance

PPL opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

