CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $202.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $209.31. The company has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.72%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

