Profund Advisors LLC Has $981,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Chubb Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CB opened at $200.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.93. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,275 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

