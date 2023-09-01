ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 12,941 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Zoom Video Communications worth $15,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.05.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 161.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $89.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.76.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $484,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at $620,869.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $484,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at $620,869.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $222,262.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,428 shares of company stock worth $6,035,711. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

