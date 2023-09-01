Profund Advisors LLC Invests $1.05 Million in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 256,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 245,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,506,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,202,411.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MannKind news, EVP David Thomson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $38,718.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 798,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,431.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $40,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,506,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,202,411.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,100 shares of company stock worth $125,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.53. MannKind Co. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of MannKind from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

