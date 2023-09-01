Profund Advisors LLC Has $996,000 Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth about $2,036,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Entergy by 45.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Entergy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Down 1.5 %

ETR stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.39. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $122.11.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.42.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

