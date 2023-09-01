The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Lifted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.1 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

