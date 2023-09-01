Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,566 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,261,886,000 after purchasing an additional 78,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,498,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,563,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,119,786,000 after purchasing an additional 84,447 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.0 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $220.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.36. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

