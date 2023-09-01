AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,587 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,443,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 416,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 275,431 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in AT&T by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in AT&T by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 447,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 80,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $14.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC dropped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

