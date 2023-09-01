Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,900,000 after buying an additional 90,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,132,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,563,000 after buying an additional 214,222 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDDY. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $201,447.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,833,926.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $201,447.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,833,926.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $545,542.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,320 shares of company stock worth $1,863,982 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $72.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.26. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a net margin of 7.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.