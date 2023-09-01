Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 60,489 Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 60,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 66.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,146,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,319,000 after buying an additional 1,658,836 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Immunovant by 57.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Immunovant by 3.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $25.13.

In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $67,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,863 shares in the company, valued at $8,725,583.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $29,003.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,139.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $67,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 349,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,725,583.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 242,840 shares of company stock worth $5,207,141 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMVT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Immunovant from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

