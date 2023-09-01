Profund Advisors LLC Takes $959,000 Position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CERE shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America cut Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

In related news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $6,886,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,852,084.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $6,886,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,852,084.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,501,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $35.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

