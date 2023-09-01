Profund Advisors LLC Sells 7,657 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,569 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,657 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth $69,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 9.8% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 9,314,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,363,000 after purchasing an additional 830,335 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 206.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,306,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 879,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 17.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,281,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,466 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.84%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

