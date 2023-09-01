Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,149,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 219,515 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,130,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,820,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,885,000 after purchasing an additional 95,740 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,321,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 83,981 shares during the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQ. Benchmark reduced their target price on iQIYI from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.70 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC dropped their price target on iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

iQIYI Stock Performance

IQ opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $7.99.

iQIYI Profile

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.