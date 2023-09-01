Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JAZZ has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

JAZZ opened at $143.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -91.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.77. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $160.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $957.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.44 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total value of $104,692.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,458.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $171,456.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,417 shares of company stock valued at $334,469. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.