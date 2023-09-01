ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $14,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $168,365,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $59,634,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 948.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 373,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,579,000 after acquiring an additional 337,422 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in Zscaler by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,735,000 after acquiring an additional 271,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $201,089.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at $20,653,039.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at $20,653,039.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,611 shares of company stock worth $17,137,481. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $156.05 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.58 and a 200 day moving average of $129.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zscaler

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.