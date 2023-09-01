ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $16,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,356,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,871,000 after buying an additional 381,506 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,580 shares of company stock worth $34,799,115. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $410.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $328.62 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.53.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

